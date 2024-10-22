News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Kane Williamson out of second Test against India

Kane Williamson out of second Test against India

October 22, 2024 08:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson stayed back in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

>Former skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of New Zealand's second Test against India starting in Pune on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The Blacks Caps on Sunday managed a first Test victory in India for 36 years without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to

work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

 

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

The third and final Test takes place in Mumbai from November 1 to 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SKY, Devisha Celebrate Karva Chauth
SKY, Devisha Celebrate Karva Chauth
Why 'Clueless Rohit' Is Trending
Why 'Clueless Rohit' Is Trending
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
SEE: Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts
Ethnic Certainly Suits Shaandaar Shibani
Ethnic Certainly Suits Shaandaar Shibani
Facebook, Instagram Plan To Combat Scams
Facebook, Instagram Plan To Combat Scams
Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?
Will China Vacate Depsang, Demchok?
Malegaon victims seek strong punishment for accused
Malegaon victims seek strong punishment for accused

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan

PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan

Will Dhoni return for another IPL? CSK CEO reveals

Will Dhoni return for another IPL? CSK CEO reveals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances