News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan

PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 22, 2024 00:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sarfaraz Khan is all smiles as he poses with his new born son, in Mumbai, on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan is all smiles as he poses with his newborn son, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and his wife Romana Zahoor were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Monday.

 

Sarfaraz shared the joyous news on his Instagram handle, posting pictures of the newborn with his father Naushad.

 Naushad Khan with son Sarfaraz and the latest addition to their family 

IMAGE: Naushad Khan with son Sarfaraz and the latest addition to their family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

This splendid addition to the Khan clan comes on the back of the 26 year old cricketer's maiden Test ton, in the opening match against New Zealand, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. 

He chugged to a 150 after reaching his maiden Test hundred during the first session of the day, which he celebrated with unbridled joy.

The timing of the baby's arrival couldn't be more perfect as Sarfaraz turns 27 on Tuesday, October 22. 

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Body-shamed, judged, Sarfaraz proves critics wrong
Body-shamed, judged, Sarfaraz proves critics wrong
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test
How Siraj can overcome struggles at home
How Siraj can overcome struggles at home
Junior docs call off strike after meeting with Mamata
Junior docs call off strike after meeting with Mamata
Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility
Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility
Rate hikes since May '22 helped cut inflation by 1.60%
Rate hikes since May '22 helped cut inflation by 1.60%
ISL: Jamshedpur FC continue winning run
ISL: Jamshedpur FC continue winning run

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'

Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'

That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances