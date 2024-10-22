PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan is all smiles as he poses with his newborn son, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and his wife Romana Zahoor were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Monday.

Sarfaraz shared the joyous news on his Instagram handle, posting pictures of the newborn with his father Naushad.

IMAGE: Naushad Khan with son Sarfaraz and the latest addition to their family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

This splendid addition to the Khan clan comes on the back of the 26 year old cricketer's maiden Test ton, in the opening match against New Zealand, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

He chugged to a 150 after reaching his maiden Test hundred during the first session of the day, which he celebrated with unbridled joy.

The timing of the baby's arrival couldn't be more perfect as Sarfaraz turns 27 on Tuesday, October 22.