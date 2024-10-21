Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr, the star performer, leads the Kiwis in a heartwarming song. Photograph and video: ICC/X

New Zealand's historic victory at the Women's T20 World Cup was marked by a heartwarming and culturally significant moment.

After receiving the championship trophy, the team gathered together to sing a traditional Maori song in celebration. The Maori song is a testament to the rich heritage and traditions of New Zealand.

Player of The Tournament Amelia Kerr, a talented musician, took control of the guitar and led the choir. The players' voices filled the air with a beautiful melody, creating a moment of pure joy and emotion.

A video of the performance, shared by the International Cricket Council on Instagram, has quickly gone viral. Fans from around the world have been captivated by the team's pitch-perfect singing and the cultural significance of the song.