Home  » Cricket » Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts

Kiwis' Victory Song Melts Hearts

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 21, 2024 13:15 IST
New Zealand

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr, the star performer, leads the Kiwis in a heartwarming song. Photograph and video: ICC/X

New Zealand's historic victory at the Women's T20 World Cup was marked by a heartwarming and culturally significant moment.

After receiving the championship trophy, the team gathered together to sing a traditional Maori song in celebration. The Maori song is a testament to the rich heritage and traditions of New Zealand.

 

 

Player of The Tournament Amelia Kerr, a talented musician, took control of the guitar and led the choir. The players' voices filled the air with a beautiful melody, creating a moment of pure joy and emotion.

A video of the performance, shared by the International Cricket Council on Instagram, has quickly gone viral. Fans from around the world have been captivated by the team's pitch-perfect singing and the cultural significance of the song.

New Zealand

IMAGE: Georgia Plimmer celebrates victory with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: ICC/X
REDIFF CRICKET
