News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand cricketers land for biosecure tour of England

New Zealand cricketers land for biosecure tour of England

May 17, 2021 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trent Boult

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trent Boult/Instagram

New Zealand cricketers have arrived in London to start their biosecure tour of England before the ICC World Test Championship Final against India, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

Most of the Test squad and staff had been transferred to hotel quarantine in Southampton where they will warm up for the two-Test series against England, NZC said in a statement.

"The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini training groups of six can be established from days 4-6, pending negative covid results," NZC said.

Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland later on Monday to join the squad in Southampton.

 

Captain Kane Williamson and other players and staff who were involved in the suspended Indian Premier League were expected to arrive in England later on Monday after flying out of the Maldives, NZC said.

After a successful stint with English county side Durham, batsman Will Young will also link up with the team on Monday and undergo isolation at Southampton's Ageas Bowl before joining his team mates for training.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult will join the group later after spending some time with family, NZC added.

New Zealand play the first Test against England at Lord's from June 2 before the second in Birmingham from June 10.

The Black Caps then face Virat Kohli's India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.

Separately, most of Australia's IPL cricketers arrived home on Monday after passing a week in the Maldives waiting for border restrictions to be lifted.

David Warner, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and support staff were among a 40-strong contingent that touched down in a charter plane in Sydney.

They will spend a fortnight in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Australia lifted a two-week ban on its citizens returning from COVID-ravaged India last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
England's Archer out of NZ Tests with elbow injury
England's Archer out of NZ Tests with elbow injury
India's confidence level high ahead of UK tour: Shami
India's confidence level high ahead of UK tour: Shami
Battled anxiety for 10-12 years of my career: Sachin
Battled anxiety for 10-12 years of my career: Sachin
My Aunt, Indu Jain: Guru of Gurus
My Aunt, Indu Jain: Guru of Gurus
Barca thrash Chelsea to win Women's Champions League
Barca thrash Chelsea to win Women's Champions League
The Vata, Pitta, Kapha Way to Good Health
The Vata, Pitta, Kapha Way to Good Health
How can economy tackle the second wave?
How can economy tackle the second wave?

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

2011 WC win best cricketing day of my life: Tendulkar

2011 WC win best cricketing day of my life: Tendulkar

Nattu getting stronger each day

Nattu getting stronger each day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use