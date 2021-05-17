2011 World Cup win best cricketing day of my life: Tendulkar

May 17, 2021 08:29 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is lifted by his team mates on a lap of honour after their victory against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 2, 2011. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar termed the 2011 World Cup triumph as the 'best day' of his cricketing career.

Mahendra Singh-Dhoni India beat Sri Lanka in the final of 2011 World Cup to win their second ODI World Cup title, in Mumbai on April 2, 2011.



"When I saw Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983, it was an unbelievable experience, I enjoyed it with my friends and I wanted to chase my dream. I decided what may come, I have to focus and chase my dream of lifting the World Cup. In Mumbai at Wankhede, it was just unbelievable, it was the best cricketing day of life. How many times you have the country celebrate, many few things are there which the entire country celebrates," said Tendulkar during Unacademy's online session on Sunday.



"The victory lap had one incident, when Virat (Kohli) and Yusuf Pathan lifted me, I told them to ensure that I do not fall down. It was not just the Indian team that won the World Cup, it was the entire nation, it is all of us who did it," he added.



Tendulkar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, thanked India's medical fraternity for their service to the nation in these tough times.



Talking about COVID-19, Tendulkar said: "I think it is a difficult time for all of us, these are unprecedented times and all I can say is from my first-hand experience, the entire medical fraternity, I cannot thank them enough. How they have stayed committed to saving lives, helping so many people, and nobody has complained. Nobody has said that today we do not feel like working, they are saving lives. A big thank you to all of them."



"To my friends and family, when I was diagnosed with COVID-19, they kept me in that positive frame of mind. It is a challenging time for everyone, but we have to stay positive and help each other. My message for everyone will be to follow the new normal, washing your hands, making sure you maintain a certain level of hygiene and also to maintain social distancing," he added.