May 17, 2021 06:59 IST

IMAGE: India and SunRisers Hyderabad pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan. Photograph: BCCI

Thangarasu Natarajan continues his recovery from the knee injury sustained earlier this year.

Video: Kind courtesy Thangarasu Natarajan/Instagram

'I wake up each day stronger than before !!' Nattu captioned the video on Instagram.

Nattu played only two games for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 before he pulled out with injury, following which he underwent surgery last month.

The left-arm pacer sustained this injury during the tour of Australia earlier this year.