Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests

Another injury blow for Archer ahead of NZ Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 16, 2021 17:16 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Playing for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Jofra Archer could only bowl five overs in the second innings due to a sore elbow during their county championship game against Kent. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand was thrown into doubt after his longstanding elbow injury resurfaced during Sussex's county championship game against Kent.

 

The 26-year-old fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended IPL earlier this year as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020.

Turning out for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer registered figures of 2/29 in the first innings. However, the pacer could only bowl five overs in the second essay as he complained of a sore elbow.

"If you saw today he's not going to bowl tomorrow. You'll have to ask the ECB," Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury told reporters on Saturday.

"Any time that Jofra can't bowl you're going to be frustrated as a leader, or as a team. But it happens. In sport people get injured. That's life. That's sport.

"He's still willing to be out there because he wants Sussex to win. They (the ECB) had to give him permission to play this game. He's not our player so they had to give permission," he added.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting on June 2, the squad for which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

After the series against the Kiwis, Joe Root and his men are scheduled to host India for a five-match home Test series, starting on August 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
