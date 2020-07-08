Neighbour Shreyas gets dosas for Virat

July 08, 2020 15:34 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Now that he is a Mumbaikar like us and getting a taste of the Mumbai monsoon, we are delighted to announce that 'Chikoo' Kohli is also getting a taste of the famed Mumbai hospitality.

Knowing that The Skipper likes veggie khana, young Shreyas Iyer -- whose mommy is Mangalorean and his daddy is, well, an Iyer -- turned up at Anu and Chikoo's door with yummy South India goodies.

Anu and Chikoo have moved to their duplex in the upmarket Mumbai south central area of Worli. Shreyas lives close by, so a welcome round of neer dosas -- no doubt, cooked by Shreyas's mommy Rohini -- were called for.

Also residing in the same pin code is Team India Coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi lives in Sportsfield, a building full of Indian sporting legends.

One of whom celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday, July 10. Clue: This is how we celebrated The Great Man's 50th...