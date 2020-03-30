News
Kohli, Anushka donate undisclosed amount to fight COVID-19

Kohli, Anushka donate undisclosed amount to fight COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: March 30, 2020 12:58 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma, on Monday, pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

Kohli, who has been constantly urging people to practice social-distancing via video messages, took to Twitter to announce the decision. However, he did not specify how much the couple would be donating.

 

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 1000 people in India with 27 people succumbing to the disease.

A number of sports personalities have come forward to contribute in the fight against the disease, which has caused 34,000 deaths across the globe.

Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had donated ₹ 50 lakh while former cricketer Suresh Raina contributed ₹ 52 lakh.

Shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI president Sourav Gangully have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed ₹ 51 crore to PM Relief fund. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
