The 'throwback picture' that shocked Virat Kohli

September 20, 2019 17:56 IST

After smashing an unbeaten half-century in the second T20I against South Africa, India captain Virat Kohli shared a major throwback picture of himself from his younger days.



"Me looking at my younger self going. #throwback #16yearsold" Kohli tweeted.

He shared a picture of himself as a 16-year-old along with his current picture next to it, having a shocked look at his chubby young self.

As a teenager, Kohli was chubby with erratic food habits. When he first made it to the Indian team, the extra weight had been shed but he lacked the wholesome strength that is such an intrinsic part of his game today.

However, in recent years, Kohli has set a benchmark in the Indian team when it comes to fitness. The flamboyant batsman has always been vocal about inculcating the habit of eating right and staying fit .



Kohli works out in the gym five times a week, and after he started to train under RCB's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, who was also with the Indian team, the India captain has transformed himself into one off the fittest cricketers in the world.



On Wednesday, Kohli became the highest run-getter in T20 Internationals after he scored a match-winning 72 not out from 52 balls, helping India outclass South Africa by seven wickets.



Kohli took his tally to 2441 runs in the shortest format of the game from 77 matches, surpassing his team mate Rohit Sharma, who has 2,434 runs from 97 matches.



The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on in Bengaluru, on Sunday.