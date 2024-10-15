Nehra in hot water over illegal constructions in Goan village

IMAGE: Former India pacer and Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Ashish Nehra is in the eye of a storm over his property in Cavelossim, south Goa.

The Gujarat Titans coach has been issued a show cause notice by the Cavelossim Village Panchayat for allegedly constricting a road and felling trees in a No Development Zone.

According to The Times of India newspaper, Nehra's property is governed by Coastal Regulation Zone rules, which he allegedly flouted.

The panchayat issued Nehra a stop work notice after a group of concerned locals lodged a complaint on June 11 that the access to Cavelossim beach was blocked due to fencing of poles and development of a road on a private property.

'You are hereby directed to stop immediately the progress of fencing with poles and development of the road, and submit all the legal documents pertaining to permission for fencing of poles and development of the road to this office, failing which further necessary action will be taken,' read the notice issued by the panchayat to the three owners of the property (Nehra is one of them)

Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon Vaz said the notice was served on Nehra's power-of-attorney holder and no work has been going on at the property since the notice was issued in June.

On Tuesday, OHeraldo newspaper reported that the Cavelossim Village Panchayat has decided to take action against violators.

'There are multiple owners of the property, and the concerned sports personality is just one among them,' Sarpanch Vaz stated.

'The ongoing road construction is being carried out privately. Previously, there was an issue involving the cutting down of trees and setting them on fire at the site, which led to work being halted. The responsible party was instructed to replant the trees as mandated by the Forest Act, but there has been no follow up on this matter,' Vaz added.

