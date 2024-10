IMAGE: Rohit Sharma at a training session on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma and Co are all set to fire in unison for the three Test series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, October 16.

As Bengaluru prepare to host Tom Latham and his troops ahead of India's long Test journey, the BCCI released a prelude to the Tests, narrated by veteran Ravichandran Ashwin.

'#TeamIndia is back in whites One sleep away from Test No.1 #INDvNZ @ashwinravi99', the BCCI captioned the video.