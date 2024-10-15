Can India Beat The Rain To Win 1st Test?

IMAGE: Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout the week. Photograph: RCB/X

The Indian cricket team's Test series against New Zealand begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday under the threat of heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting significant precipitation in the city throughout the week, casting a shadow over the series opener.

The first major setback came on Tuesday morning when the Indian team's practice session was entirely washed out due to persistent rain. The BCCI confirmed the cancellation of the training, citing the unfavorable weather conditions.

While September was relatively dry, the IMD has indicated a high probability of rain for the first two days of the Test match.

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout the week, with the highest likelihood of rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The M Chinnaswamy stadium, known for its excellent drainage system, offers some reassurance compared to the Kanpur Test, where a day's play was lost despite no rain on the third day.

However, the persistent heavy rain forecast for the opening days of the Bengaluru Test could still disrupt the match.