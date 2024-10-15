News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Can India Beat The Rain To Win 1st Test?

Can India Beat The Rain To Win 1st Test?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 15, 2024 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout the week. Photograph: RCB/X
 

The Indian cricket team's Test series against New Zealand begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday under the threat of heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting significant precipitation in the city throughout the week, casting a shadow over the series opener.

The first major setback came on Tuesday morning when the Indian team's practice session was entirely washed out due to persistent rain. The BCCI confirmed the cancellation of the training, citing the unfavorable weather conditions.

While September was relatively dry, the IMD has indicated a high probability of rain for the first two days of the Test match.

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout the week, with the highest likelihood of rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The M Chinnaswamy stadium, known for its excellent drainage system, offers some reassurance compared to the Kanpur Test, where a day's play was lost despite no rain on the third day.

However, the persistent heavy rain forecast for the opening days of the Bengaluru Test could still disrupt the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
SEE: Why Test Cricket Is The Pinnacle
India set to go all-in with three pacers for 1st Test
India set to go all-in with three pacers for 1st Test
India aim to gain upper hand over struggling Kiwis
India aim to gain upper hand over struggling Kiwis
Recipe: Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer
Recipe: Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
Nehra in hot water over illegal constructions in Goa
Nehra in hot water over illegal constructions in Goa
Aditi's Twinning... No, It's Not With Siddharth
Aditi's Twinning... No, It's Not With Siddharth

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

Do Kiwis Stand A Chance Against India?

India set to embrace 'high risk, high reward' cricket

India set to embrace 'high risk, high reward' cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances