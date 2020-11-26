News
Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey

Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey

By Rediff Cricket
November 26, 2020 13:05 IST
Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: Left-arm pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Thangarasu Natarajan/Instagram
 

Thangarasu Natarajan couldn't hide his excitement as he wore the India blue jersey for the first time.

'That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustInDreams,' Natarajan said as he showed his No 4 jersey.

Thangarasu Natarajan

The left-arm pacer from Salem made it to India's T20 squad for the tour of Australia as the replacement for the injured Varun Chakravarthy.

Natarajan was one of the standout bowlers during IPL 2020 with his ability to bowl lethal yorkers -- remember his stunning ball that bowled A B De Villiers in the Eliminator game on November 6 -- and picked up 16 wickets from as many games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rediff Cricket
