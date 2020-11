November 25, 2020 10:34 IST

IMAGE: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The rain may have played spoilsport, but there was no stopping a determined Ravindra Jadeja from working on his fitness during the Indian team's training session in Sydney.

Video: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram

The all-rounder was seen in an unique training routine under the watchful eyes of Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Webb as he ran around outdoors with some kind of a gym instrument.

'Come rain or shine, the hustle never stops. @ravindra.jadeja,' BCCI captioned the Instagram video.