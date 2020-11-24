November 24, 2020 17:59 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan in the new India jersey. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Facebook

The Indian cricket team's new jersey for the ODIs against Australia was introduced to the world by Shikhar Dhawan.

Pictures of the opener donning the new jersey were splashed across his social media handles.

'New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go Indian Cricket Team,' 'Gabbar' posted.

The jersey has a retro look, borrowed from the theme of the 1992 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand. (India didn't make it past the league stage and Pakistan won its solo championship that year.)

Fans give the jersey a thumbs down.

'So the India jersey for the forthcoming Australia series is a retro throwback to the one we'd sported back in the '92 World Cup (RHS). A classic case of branding overkill ruining elegant design @BCCI,' one fan wrote.

'The new jersey is just an ad poster,' another complained.

'Jersey hai ya billboard?' another responded to Dhawan's tweet.

Here's hoping the new jersey brings India much needed luck to keep COVID-19 at bay and play some wonderful cricket Down Under.