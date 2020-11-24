News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

By Rediff Cricket
November 24, 2020 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan donning the new jersey

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan in the new India jersey. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Facebook
 

The Indian cricket team's new jersey for the ODIs against Australia was introduced to the world by Shikhar Dhawan.

Pictures of the opener donning the new jersey were splashed across his social media handles.

'New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go Indian Cricket Team,' 'Gabbar' posted.

The jersey has a retro look, borrowed from the theme of the 1992 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand. (India didn't make it past the league stage and Pakistan won its solo championship that year.)

Fans give the jersey a thumbs down.

'So the India jersey for the forthcoming Australia series is a retro throwback to the one we'd sported back in the '92 World Cup (RHS). A classic case of branding overkill ruining elegant design @BCCI,' one fan wrote.

'The new jersey is just an ad poster,' another complained.

'Jersey hai ya billboard?' another responded to Dhawan's tweet.

Here's hoping the new jersey brings India much needed luck to keep COVID-19 at bay and play some wonderful cricket Down Under.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?
Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?
Can Rahul, Mayank fill void left by Rohit in ODIs?
Can Rahul, Mayank fill void left by Rohit in ODIs?
India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri
India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri
Akbar, Ramani refuse settlement in defamation case
Akbar, Ramani refuse settlement in defamation case
What is Tiger Shroff up to?
What is Tiger Shroff up to?
Sedition case: Kangana gets protection from arrest
Sedition case: Kangana gets protection from arrest
Israelis planning memorial for 26/11 attack victims
Israelis planning memorial for 26/11 attack victims

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Series loss to India still annoys me, says Paine

Series loss to India still annoys me, says Paine

Adelaide Test to go ahead as planned: CA

Adelaide Test to go ahead as planned: CA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use