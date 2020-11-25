News
Boom Boom gives Tyagi gyaan

Boom Boom gives Tyagi gyaan

By Rediff Cricket
November 25, 2020 19:04 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who turns 27 on December 6, mentors Kartik Tyagi, who turned 20 on November 8. Photographs:  BCCI/Twitter
 

Jasprit Bumrah has always seemed the kid in the Indian cricket team even though his Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond hails him as the best bowler in the world in T20 cricket.

So it was hugely cute to see Boom Boom mentoring Kartik Tyagi, giving the Rajasthan Royals pace bowler tips on how to ensnare batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah

'When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk,' BCCI posted.

Tyagi is on the Australian tour in the role of net bowler after impressive performances in IPL 2020.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

