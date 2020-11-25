Boom Boom gives Tyagi gyaan

November 25, 2020 19:04 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who turns 27 on December 6, mentors Kartik Tyagi, who turned 20 on November 8. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah has always seemed the kid in the Indian cricket team even though his Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond hails him as the best bowler in the world in T20 cricket.

So it was hugely cute to see Boom Boom mentoring Kartik Tyagi, giving the Rajasthan Royals pace bowler tips on how to ensnare batsmen.

'When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk,' BCCI posted.

Tyagi is on the Australian tour in the role of net bowler after impressive performances in IPL 2020.