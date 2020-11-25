News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Revealed: Why Rohit didn't travel with Team India

Revealed: Why Rohit didn't travel with Team India

By Rediff Cricket
November 25, 2020 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma returned to India after leading the Mumbai Indians to the IPL 2020 title. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Rohit Sharma will miss the first two Tests against Australia.

It is doubtful if he will be available for the last two Tests after it was conveyed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India that Rohit will require close to a month to be match fit.

There has been much speculation why he did not travel to Australia with the Indian team from Dubai after the IPL.

Team India left for Australia a day after the IPL 2020 final. Rohit flew back to Mumbai after leading the Mumbai Indians to the IPL title.

According to journalist Boria Majumdar, Rohit returned to Mumbai because his father was suffering from COVID-19.

'After that, if he didn't want to play the red ball series, there was no reason for him to travel to the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He could have easily stayed back with Ritika (wife Ritika Sajdeh) and family,' Majumdar said.

'So there is absolutely no reason to say that Rohit didn't want to play the red ball series,' he added.

As reported by PTI, the quarantine rule in Australia would make it extremely difficult for both Rohit and pacer Ishant Sharm, to feature in the Test series Down Under.

'Even if they travel now they will have 'hard quarantine' since they will travel by commercial flight. Hard quarantine means not being able to train during the 14 days like the whole team,' a source told PTI.

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL game against Kings XI Punjab and was not named in any of the Indian teams for the Australia tour.

He was later added to the Tests squad.

Rohit played a stellar knock during the IPL final against the Delhi Capitals, puzzling observers about the true state of his injury.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA, Rohit is already out of contention for the limited overs leg of the series, which begins with the ODIs on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia
Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
'Jersey hai ya billboard?'
'Jersey hai ya billboard?'
NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief Para in terror case
NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief Para in terror case
Govt plans to ease contract woes for foreign investors
Govt plans to ease contract woes for foreign investors
Will ensure TMC win even if BJP arrests me: Mamata
Will ensure TMC win even if BJP arrests me: Mamata
Bengal has become second Kashmir: BJP state chief
Bengal has become second Kashmir: BJP state chief

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?

Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?

Gambhir on why Rohit should captain India's T20 team

Gambhir on why Rohit should captain India's T20 team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use