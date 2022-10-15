News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: 'England well prepared but Australia favourites'

T20 World Cup: 'England well prepared but Australia favourites'

October 15, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England captain Jos Buttler said defending champions Australia will have the home advantage. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

England captain Jos Buttler is happy with his team's preparation but tipped champions Australia as the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil.

 

England prevailed in a seven-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan before flying to Australia where they beat their hosts and reigning world champions twice but were prevented from posting a 3-0 series sweep by rain.

Buttler smashed 65 not out in the third match, his second fifty in three innings since returning from a calf injury, before the match got washed out on Friday.

"I think history tells you that generally the host nations are slight favourites in big tournaments," the opener said in a pre-tournament media conference on Saturday.

"Lots of people have played in Australia in those conditions but of course no one is going to know the conditions or be as accustomed to them as the Australian team and the reigning champions as well.

England topped the Super12 group stage in last year's tournament, ahead of Australia, but were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Buttler said the format is unpredictable and the competition fierce.

"In T20 cricket, one person can take the game away from you," said Buttler, a proven match-winner himself.

"We've had good preparation. We look forward to this tournament and don't try and read too much into past tournaments or things.

"We try and learn and get better and improve every day, and look forward to starting this competition in the next week."

Former champions England begin their bid for a second 20-overs World Cup title with a match against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
Captains' Day lights up the start of T20 World Cup
Finch wants warning for non-striker run outs
Finch wants warning for non-striker run outs
Will Indian cricket team tour Pakistan?
Will Indian cricket team tour Pakistan?
Harmanpreet credits bowlers, fielding for Asia Cup win
Harmanpreet credits bowlers, fielding for Asia Cup win
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?
Doesn't Rhea Look Ravishing?
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
NHRC seeks report from Kerala on human sacrifice
NHRC seeks report from Kerala on human sacrifice

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Why India decided against risking Bumrah for World Cup

Why India decided against risking Bumrah for World Cup

What do India, Pakistan players talk about?

What do India, Pakistan players talk about?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances