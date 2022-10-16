October 16, 2022: An Unforgettable Day In Namibian Cricket

IMAGE: Minnows Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Some big hitting from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31 n.o.) helped minnows Namibia overcome a shaky start to register 163/7 and that proved too much for Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup champions were all out for 108 in reply.

Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Player of the Match Frylinck (2/26) all picked up two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka's world class batting line-up failed to fire on the big stage.

“I’m a little bit speechless at the moment, what we’ve just achieved is above what we thought we could do,” said Frylinck.

“Now I’m just very excited at this point in time.”

“Myself and JJ (Smit) got us to a competitive total and the bowlers just stepped up and it was unbelievable.”