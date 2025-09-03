HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
N Srinivasan is back! CSK gets its mastermind again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 03, 2025 15:38 IST

N Srinivasan

IMAGE: N Srinivasan was appointed CSK chairman in the franchise's board meeting a couple of weeks ago. Photograph: BCCI

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan's return to sports administration in the role of Chennai Super Kings chairman will primarily be advisory in nature but is a big boon for the storied franchise, the team's CEO Kasi Viswanthan told PTI on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Srinivasan was appointed CSK chairman in the franchise's board meeting a couple of weeks ago.

"See, it's a great boon for CSK and he's been the best administrator for us and I'm very happy that he's come back into CSK. He'll be in an advisory role only because he doesn't travel much, but we'll be in contact with him."

 

"Both of us are in Chennai only. So he's in day-to-day contact with us," said Viswanathan, who added that Srinivasan would also oversee the management of the CSK' properties in SA20 and Major League Cricket.

"He will be in charge everything (all CSK properties," said the CEO.

Former India spinner R Ashwin last month announced his retirement from the IPL, ending his tournament journey with CSK, the team that got him into the spotlight.

Asked if Ashwin could be seen playing for CSK's properties in SA20 and USA, Viswanathan said: "See, Ashwin is already in our academy. So we are already using him.

"As far as playing for us in SA20 and MLC is concerned, he is not registered for SA20. He is registered only with ILT20 (where CSK doesn't have a presence)," added Viswanathan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
