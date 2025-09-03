HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At Athiya, Rahul's Grih Pravesh

At Athiya, Rahul's Grih Pravesh

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 03, 2025 13:48 IST

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty, K L Rahul welcome new beginnings in style. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram
 

A new home, a sacred ritual, and a touch of elegance -- Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul's grih pravesh -- the traditional Hindu housewarming ceremony -- puja was all about love, tradition, and togetherness, beautifully captured in a photo shared by the cricketer.

Earlier this year, Athiya revealed on Rahul's birthday that the couple had named their daughter Evaarah, a Sanskrit name meaning 'gift of God'.

Rahul's latest Insta feed didn't just feature the puja; it also included sweet moments with his pet, clips from his intense training sessions at the gym and on the track, and a mirror selfie to wrap it all up.

