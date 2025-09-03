'Not in Big Series': Pathan Slams Bumrah's Rest Calls

‘Will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload’

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management debate refuses to die down. Photograph: BCCI

The workload management debate refuses to die down — and Irfan Pathan has added fresh fuel to it with a stinging remark aimed at Jasprit Bumrah, using Pat Cummins’ Ashes-first approach as an example of how elite pacers should handle their schedules.

Pathan pointed to Pat Cummins’ approach as an example, noting how the Australia skipper has opted out of multiple white-ball series to stay fresh for the Ashes, but emphasised that such breaks should not come during marquee Test battles.

"I just have one thing to say, you would have heard recently that Pat Cummins will skip many games to manage his workload for the Ashes. But will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload, yes. SENA countries are tough places to go and win. There your main bowlers must play as many games as they can. During the series, a top series, you will not get the result if you look to manage workload there," Pathan said at a Sony Sports Network event.

Turning his attention back to Bumrah, Pathan admitted India’s ace quick is among the players who need careful handling but stressed that management cannot come at the cost of crunch moments.

"About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload. You should as well and the set-up has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well," he added.