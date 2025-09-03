HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Euro Summer Diaries

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
September 03, 2025 15:23 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Euro summer, Yashasvi Jaiswal style .Photographs: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram
 

After India's hard-fought Test series in England last month, Yashasvi Jaiswal swapped the intensity of cricket for a European escape.

Through a set of Instagram posts captioned 'Euro Summer', the young opener is giving fans a peek into his off-field adventures.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

From lounging by turquoise beaches shaded with straw parasols to wandering through charming old towns and winding stone lanes, Jaiswal's travel album feels as refreshing as his strokeplay.

A cliffside getaway shows off his adventurous streak, while a quiet moment in the mountains reveals a more serene side -- a balance of thrill and calm that Europe offers in plenty.

In his earlier posts, Paris stole the show. Jaiswal posed playfully with the Louvre's glass pyramid, admired its grand facade, and enjoyed a golden sunset over the Eiffel Tower from a chic rooftop terrace.

Rajasthan Royals joined in with a cheeky 'Eifellll for u', while fans turned it into 'Yash in Paris' -- a fun twist on Emily In Paris.

His Euro Summer may be over, but the memories -- and the pictures -- continue to shine.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

REDIFF CRICKET
