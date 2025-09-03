'I Have Been Praying For The Families'

'What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history turned into something tragic.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Instagram

An emotional Virat Kohli expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people, besides leaving several others injured.



Kohli said RCB's happiest moment after winning their maiden IPL title in 18 attempts turned into a 'tragic moment' for the champions.



The former RCB captain, who left for London after the incident, said he has been deeply affected and is constantly praying for the families of those lost.



'Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history turned into something tragic,' Kohli was quoted as saying by RCB in an Instagram post, nearly three months after the incident.



'I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.'



RCB stepped up to support the affected families as they announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede.

The franchise said the financial support was being extended under its new initiative RCB Cares.



The tragedy had occurred when nearly two-and-a-half-lakh people thronged the M Chinnaswamy stadium to catch a glimpse of the RCB cricketers after their maiden IPL trophy victory. The resultant chaos led to the death of 11 people, besides leaving several others injured.