My job is to focus on my skill: Kohli

'I'm grateful and thankful to God'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored his 51st ODI century in the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli's slammed a last-ball century to help India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in their Group A match in Dubai in Sunday.

This was Kohli's 51st ODI ton and 4th against Pakistan.

'It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit early, had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game,' he said after his first ton in the ICC Champions Trophy.

'My job is to focus on my skills. My job today was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks, towards the end Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to reach 14,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODIs) en route the match-winning century. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

'I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts. (It is) Very easy to get pulled into the expectations. My job is to stay in the present and do a job for the team,' he added.

En route his century on Sunday, Kohli became also the fastest cricketer to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs.

The milestone came during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai, as Kohli reached the landmark in just 287 innings, shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 350 innings.

'My keynotes to myself to put my 100% every ball in the field, and then God eventually rewards you. I'm grateful and thankful to God. Having clarity is important, it was important to understand that you need to get runs when there is pace on the ball, otherwise the spinners can dictate things,' he further stated.

India now are unbeaten against Pakistan in the last 7 ODIs.

'Shubman did well against Shaheen, took him up. There’s a reason he’s the number one batter of the world. It was necessary to get about 60-70 runs in the powerplay, or we’d always be chasing the game.

'And there Shreyas is really coming into his own at number 4. Did well in India, and now out here as well. To be honest, at 36, it feels really good. Will put my feet up for a few days as it takes a lot out of me to put that kind of effort into every game,' he concluded.