HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Can Pakistan defend 241 vs India's explosive lineup?

Can Pakistan defend 241 vs India's explosive lineup?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2025 19:10 IST

x

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy Group A match played between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Sunday.

Indian bowlers were stunningly accurate but Pakistan managed to post a competitive 241 courtesy Saud Shakeel's polished fifty and Khushdil Shah's cameo in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Naseem Shah with team mates. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shakeel (62, 76b, 5x4) was largely fluent and added 104 runs for the third wicket with skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46), but Pakistan never really managed to break the shackles after opting to bat.

The pitch expectedly grew slow once the match entered the middle passage, and the precision of Indian bowlers made the run-making a laboured task with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep led the way (3/40).

 

There was a period in Pakistan innings when both Rizwan and Shakeel failed to find the boundary rope for 55 consecutive deliveries.

However, they were also forced to traverse a cautious path because of the early departure of Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10).

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi with team mates. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Azam looked million dollars while playing those trademark cover drives for a few boundaries off Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya.

But that desire to drive brought his doom as well. Pandya immediately pulled the length back after getting driven for a four and Azam's full-throttle shot took an edge en route to KL Rahul's big gloves.

Mohammed Rizwan

IMAGE: Mohammed Rizwan plays a shot. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Soon, Imam took off for a non-existent single and Axar Patel at mid-on just had to hit the stumps, a task he accomplished without any ado.

At 47 for two, Pakistan had their task cut out in a high-pressure match but Rizwan and Shakeel brought some stability to their innings with composed knocks.

India also had a couple of worrying points at this stage as veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and skipper Rohit Sharma had to stay off the field for some time.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shami had to tend to his shin while Rohit looked in some discomfort primarily because of the heat here. However, both of them returned to the field to allay the concerns.

Amidst all this, Rizwan and Shakeel took Pakistan to 151 for two in the 34th over, and it was a burgeoning platform for them to aim for a total in the vicinity of 300.

But Rizwan's adventurous shimmy down the track against Axar saw him losing the stumps, and from thereon Pakistan went on a downward spiral.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shakeel, who played the pull with some conviction, perished to the same shot against Pandya, skying a simple catch to Axar in the deep.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel runs out Imam-Ul-Haq. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Thereon, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah fell to Kuldeep's guile as India tightened their grip.

Khushdil (38, 39 balls) played a couple of big shots, including the first six of Pakistan innings, that helped his side reach a healthy total in challenging batting conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: Can India knock out Pakistan?
Champions Trophy: Can India knock out Pakistan?
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Blow for India! Injured Bumrah OUT of Champions Trophy
Blow for India! Injured Bumrah OUT of Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy: Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah
Champions Trophy: Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah
PIX: Eyes on the prize, Rohit & Co prep for Champions Trophy
PIX: Eyes on the prize, Rohit & Co prep for Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 2

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

'I want Pakistan to win': Former India cricketer's shocking wish3:13

'I want Pakistan to win': Former India cricketer's...

PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur1:27

PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur

Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine1:22

Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD