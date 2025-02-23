Hardik Pandya's 200th Wicket is Special

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya added another milestone to his name, completing 200 international wickets during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Hardik was at his brilliant best, delivering an impactful spell that turned the game in India’s favor. Bowling eight overs, he picked up 2-31 at an economy rate of 3.87.

His victims were none other than Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam—who was looking dangerous after a string of exquisite boundaries—and half-centurion Saud Shakeel, who was anchoring the innings.

With this achievement, Hardik became the 24th-highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket history. Across 216 international matches, he now has 200 wickets at an average of 30.76, with his best bowling figures being 5/28—his lone five-wicket haul.

Here's a breakdown of his wickets across formats:

Tests – 11 matches ' 17 wickets ' Best: 5/28

ODIs – 91 matches ' 89 wickets ' Best: 4/24

T20Is – 114 matches ' 94 wickets ' Best: 4/16

Hardik’s record against Pakistan in ODIs continues to shine, with 10 wickets at an average of 24.60. His latest performance (2-31) only adds to his reputation as a big-match player.