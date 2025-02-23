PIX: India-Pakistan Fans Turn Up the Heat in Dubai

IMAGE: An India fan is pictured in the stands in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was electric as thousands of passionate fans filled the stands ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

Hours before the first ball was bowled, excitement was already at its peak, with chants, songs, and team slogans echoing through the venue.

IMAGE: India fans react in the stands. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India’s blue jerseys outnumbered Pakistan’s green, creating a vibrant sea of colours as fans waved flags and cheered for their teams. A group of enthusiastic teenagers, draped in their respective team colours, caught the eye as they danced and celebrated, embodying the spirit of this historic rivalry.

The energy inside the stadium was unmatched, with supporters from both nations coming together to witness one of cricket’s biggest spectacles.

The roar of the crowd, the friendly banter, and the unshakable passion for the game made it an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.