Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer on his India teammates during their match against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has reached Dubai to cheer on his India teammates ahead of their big match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Bumrah, who was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury, ensured that his teammates know he is in their corner for the high-pressure match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah outside the Dubai Internaitional Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Malhotra/X

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.