Mushtaq Ali T20: Shaw hits maiden T20 hundred

Shaw sizzles with 61-ball 134

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw did the bulk of the scoring, striking 13 fours and as many as nine sixes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Repeatedly overlooked for the Indian team, Prithvi Shaw made a statement with a blistering 61-ball 134 and powered Mumbai to a 61-run victory over Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Rajkot on Friday.

The blazing knock came close on the heels of the batter expressing his disappointment at not being picked in India's ODI squad for the recent South Africa series at home.

In the Group A match, Mumbai put up an imposing 230 for three after being asked to bat first.

Shaw did the bulk of the scoring, striking 13 fours and as many as nine sixes at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply, Assam were bowled out for 169 in 19.3 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, picking up 3/25 while there were two wickets apiece for Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan and Tanush Kotian.

Rajjakuddin Ahmed top-scored for Assam with 39 off 26 balls and Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, made 28 in 10 deliveries.

While Shaw dominated the day with his blistering innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 42 off 30 balls during a third wicket partnership of 114 runs with the in-from Mumbai opener.

Shaw's century followed scores of 29 and an unbeaten 55 against Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The 22-year-old Shaw last played for India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Shaw is captaining the Mumbai side in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane. He has played just five Tests, six ODIs and a single T20I for India.



Brief scores: Mumbai 230/3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 134) beat Assam 169 all out in 20 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 39; Tushar Deshpande 3/25) by 61 runs.



Uttarakhand 194/2 in 20 overs (Kunal Chandela 59, Piyush Joshi 56) beat Madhya Pradesh 144 all out in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 42; Rajan Kumar 3/17) by 50 runs. PTI AH AH

Delhi cleaned up for 99 as UP back to winning ways

Former India U-19 pacer Shivam Mavi grabbed 4/14 as Delhi hit a low, getting all-out for 99 as Uttar Pradesh were back to winning ways with a eight-wicket victory in a group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipur.

It was a contrasting performance from both sides as UP lifted their game after a humiliating defeat at the hands of minnows Tripura while Delhi had out-batted Punjab, courtesy Nitish Rana's 55-ball-100.

Skipper Rana top scored on the day for Delhi with 45 off 39 balls but the next best contribution was 11 off 18 deliveries by Yash Dhull.

As many as eight players were dismissed for single digit scores with young Shiva Singh grabbing 2/25 while Mavi cleaned up the lower middle-order with a delivery left to end the innings.

In reply, UP took their own time as skipper Karan Sharma made 52 off 50 balls to anchor the chase.



Arjun grabs career-best 4/10 vs Hyderabad



The switch from Mumbai to Goa is working well for young Arjun Tendulkar as he kept up his consistent show with a career-best figures of 4/10 but his team lost to Hyderabad by 37 runs in another group B encounter at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Left-arm fast medium pacer Tendulkar's scalps included his former Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma (62) as Hyderabad scored 177/6. Tanmay Agarwal, with 55, was the other significant contributor.

In reply, medium pacer Ravi Teja took 4/20 as Goa were restricted to 140 in 18.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi 99 in 19.5 overs (Nitish Rana 45, Shivam Mavi 4/10).

UP 100/2 in 17 overs (Karan Sharma 52). UP won by 8 wickets.



Hyderabad 177/6 (NT Tilak Verma 62, Arjun Tendulkar 4/10).

Goa 140 in 18.5 overs (Ravi Teja 4/20). Hyderabad won by 37 runs.



Tripura 118/7 (Wriddhiman Saha 62, Siddharth Kaul 3/33)

Punjab 119/1 in 15 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 57). Punjab won by 9 wickets.



Manipur 125/7 (Kangabam Singh 58)

Puducherry 122/5 (Bidash Chinghakham 2/25). Manipur won by 3 runs.

Pujara scores as Saurashtra crush Nagaland by 97 runs

Samarth Vyas hit a breezy 97 while Test specialist Chetsehwar Pujara struck a 35-ball 62 as Saurashtra crushed minnows Nagaland by 97 runs in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Indore.

Sent in to bat, Vyas and Pujara shared quick 124 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for Saurashtra's total of 203 for 5.

While Vyas decorated his innings with seven boundaries and as many sixes, Pujara struck nine fours and had two hits over the fence.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Imliwati Lemtur (2/30) shared four wickets between them for Nagaland.

Nagaland were never in the hunt in their chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 39 for 4 in 9.3 overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Chetan Bist (33) and Rongsen Jonathan (22) added 52 runs for the fifth wicket but it was not enough as Nagaland scored 106 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In another Group D match, Himchal Pradesh defeated Bihar by 29 runs.

Asked to bat, HP made 179 for 7 but Bihar failed to chase down the target, managing 150 for 6.

Gujarat defeated Baroda by two wickets in another Group D match.

Krunal Pandya top-scored for Baroda with a 38-ball 57 before being bowled out for 153.

In reply, Gujarat chased down the target, reaching 156 for 8 in 19.6 overs.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 203 for 5 in 20 overs (Samarth Vyas 97, Chestehwar Pujara 62; Akash Singh 2/30) vs Nagaland 106 for 5 in 20 overs (Chetan Bist 33; Yuvraj Chudasama 1/12).



Himachal Pradesh 179 for 7 in 20 overs (Sumeet Verma 50; Ashutosh Aman 2/33) vs Bihar 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Sakibul Gani 48, Bipin Saurabh 40; Vaibhav Arora 3/34).



Baroda 153 all out in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 57; Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/24) vs Gujarat 156 for 8 in 20 overs (Priyank Panchal 44; Ninad Rathva 3/4).

Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Chandigarh register easy wins

Fancied Tamil Nadu crushed Sikkim by nine wickets in their Group E Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Lucknow.

Batting first, Sikkim were all out for 79, and in response, Tamil Nadu completed the formalities with more than 10 overs to spare at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B.

TN's decision to field first after winning the toss worked well as they got wickets at regular intervals.

Left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, finishing with excellent figures of 3/7 in his full quota of four overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Sanjay Yadav and Manimaran Siddharth.

Only three Sikkim batters -- opener Pankaj Kumar Rawat (22), Ankur Malik (17) and Anwesh Sharma (11) -- managed to reach double figures in a forgettable outing.

Opener Narayan Jagadeesan top-scored for Tamil Nadu with a brisk 35-ball 58 as TN won the game with as many as 62 deliveries remaining.

Brief scores: Sikkim 79 all out in 20 overs (Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 3/7) lost to Tamil Nadu 80 for one in 9.4 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 58 not out) by nine wickets.



Odisha 86 all out in 18.1 overs (Abhishek Raut 25; Writtick Chatterjee 3/2, Ranjot Khaira 2/4) lost to Bengal 87/2 in 14.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 37 not out, Abishek Porel 20 not out) by eight wickets.



Jharkhand 106/9 in 20 overs (Aayush Bhardwaj 30; Gurinder Singh 4/20, Sandeep Sharma 3/16) lost to Chandigarh 107/1 in 17.3 overs (Manan Vohra 72 not out) by nine wickets.