News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Don't play IPL if there's pressure: Kapil

Don't play IPL if there's pressure: Kapil

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2022 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former India captain Kapil Dev said 'I can't understand American terms like depression'

IMAGE: Former India captain Kapil Dev said 'I can't understand American terms like depression'. Photograph: PTI

With a hectic cricket calendar rendering some cricketers injured and suffering mental breakdowns while others being forced into early retirement, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has advised players to not participate in the Indian Premier League if it’s taxing.

 

The former India captain said that players should focus on playing the sport with passion.

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game," Kapil said at an event on Saturday.

“We play for enjoyment and there can’t be pressure in enjoyment. When you love the game you can’t have pressure”, he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
VOTE! Who Should Replace Bumrah?
VOTE! Who Should Replace Bumrah?
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
SEE: Ishan Kishan Is A Fan Favourite
SEE: Ishan Kishan Is A Fan Favourite
Red Bull, Aston Martin guilty of cost cap breach
Red Bull, Aston Martin guilty of cost cap breach
ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan
Delhi minister who quit over conversion row grilled
Delhi minister who quit over conversion row grilled
India issues advisory amid escalation in Ukraine
India issues advisory amid escalation in Ukraine

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Ashwin strongly responds to PCB chief's 'respect' jibe

Ashwin strongly responds to PCB chief's 'respect' jibe

India optimistic of good show at happy hunting ground

India optimistic of good show at happy hunting ground

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances