IMAGE: Retired batter Gautam Gambhir, now the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi, turned 41 on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Gautam Gambhir's Twitter handle was flooded with birthday wishes on Friday.

'242 international matches, 10,324 international runs. Here's wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winner, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday', BCCI tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar: 'A very happy birthday to you @GautamGambhir. Have a splendid year my friend!'

Irfan Pathan: 'A man who wears his heart on his sleeves. A man who has a pure heart. A man of his words, my dear friend @GautamGambhir Wishing you all the happiness on your birthday. #happybirthday.'

Mohammad Kaif: 'Daring batsman, big occasion man, sharp cricketing brain and a politician with a difference. Gauti bhai bus thoda smile zyada kiya karo. Wishing you tons of happiness on your birthday. @GautamGambhir.'

Suresh Raina: 'Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead.'

Yuvraj Singh: 'Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir - a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon.'

Mithali Raj: 'Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! You have been relentless in the service of the nation on and off the field. May God bless you with success and happiness.'

Gambhir represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring over 6,000 runs in limited overs cricket. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014.