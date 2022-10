IMAGE: K L Rahul clicks selfies with fans at the WACA stadium in Perth on Monday, October 10, 2022. Photographs: KL Rahul/Instagram

K L Rahul was in huge demand among fans during India's practice game against Western Australia XI in Perth on Monday.

The India vice-captain, who didn't play in the match, obliged fans at the WACA in Perth by clicking selfies with them and signing autographs.

Rahul and Virat Kohli were given a rest as India beat Western Australia by 13 runs.