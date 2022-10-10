News
Ishan Kishan Is A Fan Favourite

By Rediff Cricket
October 10, 2022 15:00 IST
Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan, left, hands over the fan's note to Shardul Thakur. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Flamboyant batter Ishan Kishan smashed an 84 ball 93 to set up India's 279 run chase before Shreyas Iyer completed the formalities with an unbeaten 113 from 111 balls.

After the match, the Mumbai Indians star -- the highest buy at the IPL 2022 players auction in February -- interacted with spectators, highlighting his down-to-earth personality.

One spectator even handed him a note to pass it on to Shardul Thakur and received a priceless reaction, which you can see in the video below:

 

'Aisa nahi hai Ranchi mein bas mujhe pyaar milta hai, sab ke liye pyaar hai idhar (People in Ranchi not only love me, but there is also love for others as well),' Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan, who plays for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, said after interacting with the fans.

 
Rediff Cricket
