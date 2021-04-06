MI players, support staff return negative COVID-19 results after More's positive test

April 06, 2021 18:49 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians players and support staff, all their test results for coronavirus have returned negative despite scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The defending champions have been busy training in Chennai ahead of the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore slated to be played on Friday.

It is learned that Mumbai Indians' training session for Tuesday was cancelled and all the players and support staff underwent COVID-19 tests as More was with them in the same hotel in Chennai. Fortunately, all the test results have come in and they are negative.

More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by the BCCI. "Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," MI said in a tweet.

The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.