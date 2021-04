April 06, 2021 17:06 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah straps up at a Mumbai Indians training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook

Jasprit Bumrah's quarantine is over.

The Mumbai Indians fast bowler, who landed in Chennai after his marriage to sportscaster Sanjana Ganesan in Goa, spent a week in quarantine.

IMAGE: Chris Lynn and Jasprit Bumrah at an MI training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook

Boom Boom posted a couple of pictures -- one readying for a nets session and another having a chat with MI teammate Chris Lynn.

'Smiling and prepping', the newly wed captioned the pictures.