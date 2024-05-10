News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 19:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The court ordered framing of charges against Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan. Photograph: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

 

The court ordered framing of charge for criminal intimidation against Singh. It will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dream Debut For Kaverappa!
Dream Debut For Kaverappa!
'Ego-driven': De Villiers on Pandya's IPL captaincy
'Ego-driven': De Villiers on Pandya's IPL captaincy
Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?
Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?
Excise case: ED names K Kavitha in fresh charge sheet
Excise case: ED names K Kavitha in fresh charge sheet
'SRK has made a huge impact, very understanding'
'SRK has made a huge impact, very understanding'
Kejriwal granted 21-day bail, but can't go to office
Kejriwal granted 21-day bail, but can't go to office
'Ego-driven': De Villiers on Pandya's IPL captaincy
'Ego-driven': De Villiers on Pandya's IPL captaincy

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Sakshi slams BJP: 'Daughters lost, Brij Bhushan wins'

Sakshi slams BJP: 'Daughters lost, Brij Bhushan wins'

Shameful! Shami slams Goenka over Rahul outburst

Shameful! Shami slams Goenka over Rahul outburst

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances