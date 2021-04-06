News
Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg

Rohit, Bumrah, Pandyas shake a leg

By Rediff Cricket
April 06, 2021 18:14 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Hardik and Krunal Pandya show off their dance moves. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram
 

Champions Mumbai Indians are enjoying their time together ahead of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians, who are aiming for their sixth IPL title, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament,in Chennai on April 9.

But before the games begin, the Mumbai Indians are looking to enjoy themselves off the field.

During a photoshoot, MI Captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Pandya brothers and Suryakumar Yadav showed off their dance moves.

'Paltan, whose dance step did you like the most?', the Mumbai Indians asked their fans.

Check out the video and enjoy the MI stars having a ball:

 

Rediff Cricket
