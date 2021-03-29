Arjun Tendulkar hits first nets session with Mumbai Indians

March 29, 2021 13:23 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar hit the ground running with the Mumbai Indians for the season's first training session.

As MI players hit the ground after completing the mandatory isolation period, the defending champions kicked off their preparations for IPL 2021.

The left-arm paceman was seen bowling in the nets to Australian opener Chris Lynn, one of the overseas Mumbai Indians already in the country.

Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Saurabh Tiwary and others were seen in action in footage shared by the franchise on social media.

The final pick at the IPL 2021 auction, Arjun was signed up by the five-time IPL champions at his base price of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million).