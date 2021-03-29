News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arjun Tendulkar hits first nets session with Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar hits first nets session with Mumbai Indians

By Rediff Cricket
March 29, 2021 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

Arjun Tendulkar hit the ground running with the Mumbai Indians for the season's first training session.

As MI players hit the ground after completing the mandatory isolation period, the defending champions kicked off their preparations for IPL 2021.

The left-arm paceman was seen bowling in the nets to Australian opener Chris Lynn, one of the overseas Mumbai Indians already in the country.

Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Saurabh Tiwary and others were seen in action in footage shared by the franchise on social media.

Arjun Tendulkar

The final pick at the IPL 2021 auction, Arjun was signed up by the five-time IPL champions at his base price of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Check out Mumbai Indians' new jersey for IPL 2021
Check out Mumbai Indians' new jersey for IPL 2021
'That is what I love about MS'
'That is what I love about MS'
New CSK jersey salutes India's soldiers
New CSK jersey salutes India's soldiers
Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Ship refloated after blocking Suez Canal for 6 days
Ship refloated after blocking Suez Canal for 6 days
HOLI: 7 songs you must listen to!
HOLI: 7 songs you must listen to!
PIX: Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad
PIX: Pandya brothers, Suryakumar join MI squad

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Can you identify this KKR spin ace?

Can you identify this KKR spin ace?

Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin

Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use