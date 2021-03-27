News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Mumbai Indians' new jersey for IPL 2021

Check out Mumbai Indians' new jersey for IPL 2021

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 27, 2021 16:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Champions Mumbai Indians kick-off their IPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled its jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which captures composition of five basic elements of the Universe -- Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky, each signifying the essence of franchise.

 

Speaking about the jersey and its essence, a team spokesperson said, "Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year."

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey."

Champions MI kick-off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Stokes's 10-ball blitz deflates India
Turning Point: Stokes's 10-ball blitz deflates India
Meet the New Look Yuvraj
Meet the New Look Yuvraj
'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'
'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'
Vijayveer-Tejaswani win gold in 25m rapid fire pistol
Vijayveer-Tejaswani win gold in 25m rapid fire pistol
PM meets Matuas in B'desh, influential voters in WB
PM meets Matuas in B'desh, influential voters in WB
How India can bounce back in series decider....
How India can bounce back in series decider....
Mumbai: 6 booked for mall hospital fire that killed 9
Mumbai: 6 booked for mall hospital fire that killed 9

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Bairstow hits back at Gavaskar

Bairstow hits back at Gavaskar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use