March 25, 2021 09:33 IST

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Robin Uthappa will turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

The IPL veteran is looking forward to reuniting with his captain in World T20 2007 -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ahead of joining the CSK training camp, Robin revealed a special conversation he had with MSD after his trade from the Rajasthan Royals was confirmed.

Robin said he received a call from Dhoni who told him that his trade to CSK was a decision made by the leadership group.

'"I want you to know that I didn't make the decision about you coming in here. It was actually the decision of the leadership group, which involved the coaches and the CEO",' Robin recalled about the Dhoni conversation.

'He also said --- and that's what I love about him -- "I didn't want anyone to think that I was the one picking you. I wanted you to get into the team with your own ability and with your own skill",' Robin added.

'"And when it came to me, I said, please ask everybody else in making the decision about you. Because anyone might feel 'because MS is there, Robin got here'",' Robin told Cricinfo.

'It is amazing, right, when there is that level of honesty. I truly appreciate that. For me, I know that I have gotten there by my own skill, by my own credibility. That is what I love about MS. You want to play for a leader like that, who gives you that confidence that, "Hey, you have come in here by your own credibility. I've done nothing",' he added.

Before joining the Royals, Robin turned out for the Kolkata Knight Riders and enjoyed his stint at KKR. The last couple of IPL seasons have been tough for the 35 year old as he failed to go past 300 runs.

Robin hopes to open the innings for CSK with Rituraj Gaekwad, now that Shane Watson has retired. He said he is very well aware of getting the team a 'good start' and 'win games'.

After giving IPL 2020 a miss, Suresh Raina arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The CSK all-rounder posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai and then starting his quarantine period in the city.