Multiple members of CSK test positive for COVID-19

Multiple members of CSK test positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI
August 28, 2020 17:17 IST
CSK

A current India limited-overs cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the Indian Premier League.

A source from the IPL revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai. The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he added.

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional seven-day quarantine.

They can enter the bio-secure bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation.

Source: PTI
