SEE: Kings XI, Royals players train under floodlights

August 28, 2020 09:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

After getting through the quarantine and clearing three COVID-19 tests, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players started training for the IPL at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Video: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

Both teams trained on Thursday evening, maintaining social distancing norms and protocols under the floodlights.

They posted several pictures and videos from net sessions on their respective social media handles.

Despite training post-sunset, the heat in the UAE posed a great challenge to the players and it was evident in a video tweeted by the Kings XI Punjab where their skipper KL Rahul could be heard describing the challenge posed by the high temperatures.

Video: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

The other IPL teams are expected to start training in a day or two, once all tests return negative.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will introduce a personalised training approach to gear up players for the IPL.

RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson feels a singular training session for all team members won't be a suitable option considering the circumstances each player has gone through over the last few months.