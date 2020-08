August 28, 2020 12:56 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma provided a glimpse of his workout routine with his wife Ritika Sajdeh while quarantined in their hotel room in Abu Dhabi.

The video was shared with the caption, 'Stronger together', followed by a blue heart emoji.

Take a look at the couple who is sure to inspire you to get moving.

Rohit will lead Mumbai Indians as they take on the Chennai Super Kings in a replay of last year's final, which Mumbai won off the last ball.