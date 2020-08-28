News
Irish cricketer smashes own car with monster six

Irish cricketer smashes own car with monster six

August 28, 2020 10:56 IST
Kevin O'Brien

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ireland Cricket/Twitter

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien is no stranger to big-hitting exploits but he had cause to regret his batting prowess, on Thursday, when he smashed his own car window with a trademark six.

 

O’Brien, who scored the fastest century in World Cup history in 2011 to help Ireland chase down a mammoth 327 to secure a famous win over England in Bangalore, made 82 off 37 balls for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy.

Kevin O'Brien

He hit eight sixes, one of which sailed into the parking lot next to the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin to shatter his car’s rear window.

After the match, the 36-year-old all-rounder drove the car straight to the garage to get the window replaced.

"Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new," the dealership said on Twitter.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
