IPL 2026: Dhoni's future plans remain a mystery, admits Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad offers ambiguous comments regarding MS Dhoni's future, highlighting the team's transitional phase and injury setbacks during the IPL season.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: MS Dhoni has missed CSK's all 14 matches this season because of continuing fitness problems. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad remains uncertain about MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings after Dhoni missed the entire IPL season.

Gaikwad acknowledges Dhoni's potential impact in late overs despite his reduced batting contributions.

Chennai Super Kings faced challenges due to injuries and a hat-trick of losses during the IPL season.

Gaikwad highlights the ongoing transition within CSK, with several young players gaining experience.

Shubman Gill praises Gujarat Titans' bowlers for consistent lengths in their victory against CSK.

It was another season of "will he or won't he" for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who didn't play a single game, a first in 19 seasons of IPL.

But even then Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was tightlipped when asked about the soon-to-be 45 year-old's future plan going forward.

• IPL 2026: Emotional Chepauk Greets Thala Dhoni!

Dhoni's IPL Future Still Unclear

"You and I will get to know it next year," Gaikwad's reply had one thing written all over it. Only Dhoni knows how he thinks.

While Dhoni hasn't made too many significant contributions with willow in past few years but Gaikwad maintained a customary politically correct stance.

"It's a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season but really happy with the guys we have," said Gaikwad, who knows what he wants but finds it difficult to express.

On the day, CSK officially bowed out of the tournament with their eighth loss -- 89 run defeat against Gujarat Titans.

CSK's Struggles and Bowling Performance

"When you are chasing 230, it's not easy against that (GT) bowling attack. The wicket was spongy to start, they started well. Our bowling wasn't good in the Powerplay. It was hard to stop their openers. We had our chances to restrict them under 200, failed to do it," Gaikwad didn't beat around the bush.

Gaikwad believes that it was a catch up game for them once they had lost three successive games in a row.

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Kid Out Of Control

Injuries and Team Transition

"Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses. We found momentum, we found the right spots but were hit by injuries. Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton going out unsettled us, we were always a batter or bowler short in the last three games."

Gaikwad also explained that this season was a perfect case of transition happening in the CSK ranks.

"More than 8 players have played less than 20 games, we have found out what areas we're lacking. We still got six away wins, proud of the unit.

"We have moved on from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, the experience we had. Karthik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis are there. Karthik has potential, he has areas to improve. Urvil's playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations," Gaikwad reasoned.

Gujarat Titans' Perspective

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said: "Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it's about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better."