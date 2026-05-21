Even bigger than the IPL: Prince Yadav's father on pacer's India call-up

'It was a complete surprise, even bigger than the IPL. His hard work paid off.'

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, Prince Yadav, playing for Lucknow Super Giants, has picked up 16 wickets from 13 games at an average of 26.68. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prince Yadav received his maiden ODI call-up for India’s upcoming series against Afghanistan.

His father said the family and community celebrated the achievement and visited temples to offer prayers.

Prince overcame financial struggles and years of hard work to fulfil his dream of representing India.

The father of young fast bowler Prince Yadav has described his son’s maiden ODI call-up to the Indian team as a proud and emotional moment for the entire family.

Ram Niwas Yadav said the family and local community celebrated the achievement after the BCCI announced squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. He added that the family also visited temples to offer prayers in gratitude.

Father recalls Prince's difficult cricket journey

According to his father, Prince’s selection was even more special than playing in the Indian Premier League. He recalled the pacer’s difficult journey, saying Prince mostly played with tennis balls until the age of 17 or 18 and often managed his cricket expenses on his own.

"The whole community gathered. We also visited the temples. It was a complete surprise, even bigger than the IPL. His hard work paid off. From childhood, he wanted to play cricket, though I encouraged him to focus on studies because competition is tough. He played mostly with tennis balls until the age of 17-18, winning trophies from Surat, Mumbai, and often covering his own expenses," Ram Niwas Yadav told ANI.

Ram Niwas said he had initially advised his son to focus on studies because of the intense competition in cricket. However, Prince remained determined to pursue the sport from a young age and even skipped tuition classes at times to spend money on cricket equipment.

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Young pacer’s dream comes true

He said Prince’s dream was always to represent India and revealed that the fast bowler informed him about the selection through an emotional phone call.

"He would skip tuition, using the money for cricket gear instead. His interest shifted fully to cricket around the age of 10-11. His dream was always to wear the India jersey. Yesterday he called me, saying, Papa, I've been selected for India. It was a huge surprise and a moment of great joy," Ram Niwas added.

India will return to international action after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home. Shubman Gill will continue as captain in both the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan, while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been named vice-captains for the Test and ODI squads respectively.

India's ODI squad for Afghanistan series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.