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IPL 2026: Emotional Chepauk Greets Thala Dhoni!

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 19, 2026 07:55 IST

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M S Dhoni made an emotional appearance for the team photograph during Chennai Super Kings' final home game at Chepauk against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni acknowledges the Chepauk crowd during the mid-innings break during the Chennai Super Kings-Sunrisers Hyderabad game on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • M S Dhoni appeared for the team photograph before Chennai Super Kings' final home game, drawing a huge response from the Chepauk crowd.
  • Dhoni has missed all 13 matches so far this IPL season because of a calf strain and a recent thumb injury.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad hinted that Dhoni could still return for CSK's final league match against Gujarat Titans if they stay alive in the playoff race.

The Chepauk crowd rose as one when the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out for the team photograph during the Chennai Super Kings' must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Though he was not in the playing XI, the sight of the five-time IPL-winning captain on the field turned an emotional evening into a memorable one for CSK supporters amid growing speculation that this could be his final IPL season.

Multiple injuries delay Dhoni's return

The match against SRH at the M A Chidambaram stadium marked CSK's final home game in IPL 2026, but 44-year-old Dhoni's long-awaited return never arrived. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has now missed 13 matches this season because of continuing fitness problems.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni first suffered a serious calf strain during pre-season training, which ruled him out at the start of the tournament. Just as hopes of a comeback grew, he reportedly picked up a thumb injury, further delaying his return to competitive action.

Despite not playing, Dhoni has remained with the squad throughout the campaign, travelling with the team and supporting players from the dugout.

MS Dhoni

Will Dhoni play against Gujarat Titans?

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gave fans a small ray of hope at the toss. When asked about Dhoni's availability, Gaikwad said, 'The good thing is he is here, but he is still not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one.'

CSK, currently fifth on the table with 12 points from as many games, will play their final league match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 21.

MS Dhoni

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