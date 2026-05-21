IPL 2026: Suresh Raina hails Kartik Tyagi's remarkable comeback

Suresh Rains praised Tyagi’s discipline, hard work and commitment, adding that the young fast bowler could earn an India call-up if he maintains his fitness and current form.

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi is currently fifth in the race for the IPL 2026 Purple Cap with 18 wickets from13 games. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kartik Tyagi has taken 18 wickets in 13 IPL 2026 matches after struggling with injuries in previous seasons.

Suresh Raina said Tyagi’s hard work and improved fitness were key to his successful comeback.

The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer could push for an India debut if he continues his current form and stays injury-free.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has hailed Kartik Tyagi as one of the biggest comeback stories of Indian Premier League 2026 after the fast bowler bounced back strongly from injuries and inconsistent seasons.

Tyagi, who went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction, used the break to improve his fitness and recover fully from recurring injury problems. The decision has paid off this season, with the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer taking 18 wickets in 13 matches and emerging as one of the team’s key performers.

"Kartik Tyagi is the comeback story of this IPL season. He has worked hard on his fitness, and it has paid off. In 2022, he played only two matches and took one wicket. In 2023, he played three games and took one wicket. In 2024, he played just one match. He went unsold in the 2025 auction, but that break allowed him to focus on his fitness and overcome his injury problems," Raina said on JioHotstar.

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Raina said he had seen Tyagi’s potential early when the pacer played a domestic match for Uttar Pradesh at the age of 15. He praised Tyagi’s discipline, hard work and commitment, adding that the young fast bowler could earn an India call-up if he maintains his fitness and current form.

"This season, he has been outstanding. He has played 13 matches and picked up 18 wickets. I remember when he was just 15 years old, he played a match for UP in Bilaspur. I was the captain. He bowled really well that day. Kartik Tyagi is hardworking, and his work ethic is excellent. I hope he has many more good seasons. If he stays fit, no one can stop him from making his India debut,

Tyagi first caught attention during the 2020 IPL season but injuries limited his opportunities over the next few years.

Between 2022 and 2024, he played only six matches and managed just three wickets. However, his performances this season have marked a major turnaround after KKR signed him for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million) at the 2026 mini-auction.

His 18 wickets this season are also the highest among KKR seamers, comfortably ahead of teammate Vaibhav Arora, who has scalped 11.